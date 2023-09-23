Car burglary suspects shoot at couple chasing them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple is now filled with fear after being shot at while chasing suspects who broke into their car.

Memphis Police say a Target run for one couple quickly turned into a shootout Thursday night. MPD says the couple was leaving Target on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis at around 9:30 p.m. when they noticed the sunroof of their vehicle was broken.

A man went to approach the people sitting next to their vehicle in a gray two-door Infiniti. They told police the suspects sped off. The man and his girlfriend then followed them out of the parking lot.

Detectives say that’s when the passenger leaned out of the Infiniti and fired six shots at the couple. The man fired four shots in return before going back to Target to flag down an officer.

“Bullets don’t care, they could hit anybody at any time,” said shopper Cindy Mannie. “We come to Target every day, you know, we have a baby so it’s like really—I’m just shocked.”

WREG spoke with the man off-camera. He says the suspects were inside the same two-door Infiniti as the driver and passenger who were captured firing rounds into oncoming traffic in Parkway Village earlier this week. Police have not said if the cases are connected.

“They just out and about targeting people and that’s crazy,” said shopper Cassye Greer. “That’s deemed as unsafe and it makes you not want to be out.”

Investigators say 19 shell casings and a handgun were recovered at the Ridgeway Loop scene. No one was struck but a woman did report her vehicle was hit by gunfire.

WREG reached out to Target but haven’t heard back. At this time no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

