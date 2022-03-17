With car burning nearby, 54-year-old man found dead in ditch outside Seaford on Wednesday

A 54-year-old Seaford man was found dead in a ditch south of Seaford on Wednesday morning, alongside a burning car, according to Delaware State Police.

The homicide unit is conducting a death investigation after police responded to a report of a car on fire in the 1000 block of Airport Road at about 6:50 a.m. They found the car fully engulfed in flames and the dead man in a ditch nearby, police said.

The body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The victim will be identified after his family is notified.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may be also provided by sending a private message through Facebook Messenger to Delaware State Police.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 54-year-old man found dead in a ditch outside Seaford on Wednesday