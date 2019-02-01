Car buyers not fazed by polar vortex, government shutdown

American car shoppers appeared largely unfazed by wintry weather and the government shutdown in January, as they kept buying vehicles at a steady clip.

Analysts estimated that January auto sales rose slightly, compared with a year earlier, despite the polar vortex that froze the Midwest and the polarized vortex that left many federal workers without paychecks for the month.

Analysts at car-buying advice site Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book parent company Cox Automotive estimated that sales increased 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

“January’s sales strength shows car shoppers are still feeling optimistic, even in the midst of the government shutdown and talk of a slowing economy,” wrote Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds’ manager of industry analysis. “But despite this positive start, January is such a slow sales month that it doesn’t carry much weight when it comes to predicting the health of the auto market for the full year.”

With General Motors and Ford having shifted to reporting their sales on a quarterly basis, it's getting harder to accurately gauge the industry's performance from month to month.

But some trends are clear. For one, the average price of a new vehicle continues to rise, in part because of the SUV boom and in part because Tesla's emergence as a major electric-vehicle seller has nudge up the overall average.

Prices averaged $37,149 in January, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Here's how the major automakers fared for the month, compared with a year earlier:

GM

Edmunds forecast: -2.6 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -6.8 percent

Actual results: GM no longer reports sales on a monthly basis.

Ford Motor

Edmunds forecast: 11.5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -3.4 percent

Actual results: Ford no longer reports sales on a monthly basis.

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 2.9 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 9.2 percent

Actual results: 2.5 percent (136,082 vehicles)

Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand, which was red hot in 2018, cooled off a bit in January with a 2.2 percent sales decline.

The Ram truck and van brand jumped 23.8 percent. The Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands posted declines of 14.5 percent, 1.9 percent, 1.6 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively.

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: -2.4 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -4.2 percent

Actual results: Not yet available.

Honda

Edmunds forecast: 6.3 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 0.4 percent

Actual results: The automaker's January sales figures were not yet available. But the company claimed that in 2018, Honda was the best-selling brand for retail passenger cars in the U.S.

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: -15.2 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -11 percent

Actual results: Not yet available.

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: 6.9 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 4.1 percent

Actual results: Not yet available.

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast: -8 percent (does not include Porsche)

Cox Automotive forecast: 4.4 percent

Actual results:

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: (not provided)

Cox Automotive forecast: 8.2 percent

Actual results: Not yet available.

Tesla

Edmunds forecast: 17,167 vehicles (year over year comparison not provided)

Cox Automotive forecast: (not provided)

Actual results: Not yet available.

