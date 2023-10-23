Car-to-car shooting at a pizza parking lot being investigated. One detained, police say

Police are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting Sunday afternoon in east-central Fresno.

Officers were called out around 5:07 p.m. to East Olive and North Chestnut avenues about multiple shots fired between two vehicles following a disturbance in the parking lot at Sam’s Pizza, Fresno police Lt. Mike Gebhart said.

The two vehicles left the area, Gebhart said, but one vehicle was last seen going eastbound and the other vehicle going westbound Olive.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisted and observed a black Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed going westbound from the area, Gebhart said. Officers pulled the vehicle over and detained a person who told officers that he had been shot at.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Gebhart said he wasn’t hit by gunfire, but “it is believed his pant leg had been struck.”

It’s unknown, Gebhart said, what the argument was about. Detectives are investigating.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.