Car-to-car shooting sends man to a Fresno hospital. Victim drove to a Winco parking lot

A man was found shot at a store parking lot after an apparent disturbance at an apartment that led to a car-to-car shooting in southeast Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Officers arrived at the Winco at East Kings Canyon Road and South Peach Avenue and found a man in his mid-20s in a white Lexus with a single gunshot wound to the lower body, Lt. Skye Leibee said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Leibee said the man told officers that there was a disturbance at the Ranchwood Condos at East Lane and South Chestnut Avenue; he left and a vehicle followed him and someone in it shot at him. The man drove himself to the Winco parking lot and called family about the shooting before officers arrived.

Leibee said the police ShotSpotter electronic surveillance system detected five rounds fired in the area of North Chestnut and East Thomas avenues around 10:35 p.m.

Multiple shell casings were found and witnesses told officers that occupants in two vehicles that matched the description of the Lexus and the vehicle the gunshot victim reported were shooting at each other. The Lexus was struck multiple times.

“We can’t connect the two at this point, but it’s one avenue we are exploring,” Leibee said. “We are also exploring the avenue of the victim’s statement that there was a disturbance at the Ranchwood.”

Leibee said it is not known if the incidents are gang-related.

Winco remained open as the scene was being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.