Car carrying gunshot victim flees police and kills woman in crash, Michigan cops say

A woman was killed after a driver being pursued by police collided with her vehicle, Michigan cops said.

Detroit police officers noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee going at “a high rate of speed” about 12:20 a.m. April 28, police said in a news release.

Police tried to stop the driver, but the driver accelerated and went over 70 mph, according to the release.

The Jeep then struck a Ford SUV at an intersection. A 32-year-old woman inside the SUV died from her injuries in the crash, according to police. Her name was not released.

Officers discovered three people inside the Jeep, one of who had an “apparent gunshot wound,” , the release said. Police did not provide an update on the condition of the person shot.

Three people were into custody, along with a firearm.

