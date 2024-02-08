Car catches fire after crash in Penn Hills

A car caught fire after it was in a crash in Penn Hills early Thursday.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Facebook said the crash happened at the intersection of Stoneledge Drive and Rodi Road.

Crews arrived at the scene to a small engine compartment fire that they were able to extinguish.

Rodi Road was closed for 45 minutes while crews cleaned up the scene, officials said.

