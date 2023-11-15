Car catches fire after crashing into Augusta business

Augusta firefighters responded to 2587 Tobacco Road Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the business, catching fire.

The Augusta Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon after a car ran into a business on Tobacco Road in Augusta.

At about 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to 2587 Tobacco Rd. for a vehicle fire, according to officials. When they arrived on scene, they found the car had collided with a building.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and the driver suffered minor injuries, which were treated by Central EMS, according to officials. All occupants of the business were safely evacuated.

From a photo provided by the Augusta Fire Department, it appears the car crashed between a restaurant and a laundry service.

