Car caught on video after a shooting in Broward. Police need your help identifying it

A gray Toyota Corolla was caught on tape fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in Broward. Investigators are now turning to the public for help in identifying the car.

A photo of the gray Toyota Corolla for which Broward investigators are seeking more information.

Kyandre Johnbaptiste, 18, was riding a scooter in West Park on Saturday when he was shot in the 4100 block of Southwest 30th Street. The teen collapsed on the roadway and later died at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

READ MORE: 18-year-old among eight people killed in weekend shootings in Miami-Dade and Broward

Kyandre Johnbaptiste, 18, was killed Saturday night in West Park.

Anyone with information about Johnbaptiste’s murder or the whereabouts of the vehicle should contact BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 754-800-5383. You can also submit a tip through the SaferWatch app and contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online.