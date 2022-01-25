Car, cellphone stolen at gunpoint Jefferson Twp. apartment complex

Jan. 24—A person was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in Jefferson Twp. with the suspect taking off with the victim's cellphone and 2012 Nissan.

The incident was reported at 1:49 p.m. Sunday at Olive Hill Apartments in the 100 block of Pawtucket Street.

When deputies arrived, they learned a male wearing a black hoodie showed a handgun before taking the victim's phone and vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called again around 3:39 p.m. after the vehicle was found at the apartments. There were no suspects around when the vehicle was discovered, according to the sheriff's office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the robbery.