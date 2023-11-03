Car of CEO of company that produces missile warheads for Russia torched — HUR

Car of CEO of firm that makes missile warheads for Russian military is torched in Nizhny Novgorod

The car of the CEO of a company that produces missile warheads for the Russian army was torched in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate or HUR reported on Nov. 3.

A Volvo XC90 with registration number H622HH 152 was set ablaze. The car belonged to Igor Kuznetsov, CEO of the joint-stock company DerzhNIIMash, the HUR said.

The company is a leader in the development and production of warheads for Russian missiles used by Russia to strike Ukraine.

Representatives of the resistance movement were involved in the car arson, HUR reported.

Earlier, Ukraine's military intelligence reported that the Russian defense industry produces dozens of Kalibr cruise missiles and a smaller number of Iskander missiles per month.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, the peak number of missile launches at Ukrainian territory in a single attack has been 120. Currently, there are no such massive missile strikes, which is due to Russia's expenditure of its missile stockpile and limited production capabilities.

