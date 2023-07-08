Car chase in Arizona ends with suspect trying to kill himself

Police

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Cottonwood police officers were in a car chase on Friday involving a suspect in a sexual assault.

Police allege the suspect, who has not been identified, had sexually assaulted a younger family member for the last four to five years. Authorities said they had been investigating the crime for the past week.

According to police, detectives were finishing the investigation and the suspect left his house and police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He then led police on a car chase afterward.

Police alongside DPS troopers eventually stopped the car on Interstate 17 near Cordes Junction. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the car and attempted to take his own life.

Negotiators contacted the suspect and SWAT teams eventually took the suspect into custody. He was taken to a local hospital due to his self-inflicted wound.

Police say once the suspect makes a recovery, he will be booked into Yavapai County Jail on felony charges in the alleged sexual assault and in the car pursuit.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Car chase in Arizona ends with suspect trying to kill himself