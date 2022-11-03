Car chase begins in Dayton, speeds through 3 counties, ends in Fairfield Twp.

Nov. 3—An attempt to stop a suspected stolen car in Dayton Oct. 30 resulted in a chase through three counties at speeds over 100 mph that ended in Fairfield Twp.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said dispatch received several calls about a black car driving recklessly in the city along Central Avenue, but his department was not notified about the chase or the suspect vehicle until it was all over.

The chase was part of a grand theft auto suppression operation in Montgomery County in which proactive patrols are done in highly saturated areas where information indicates crime, specifically vehicle thefts, happen, said James Rider, Dayton Police spokesman.

During the operation, a suspected stolen Dodge Challenger fled from crews in Dayton and was tracked to an apartment complex in Fairfield Twp., where all occupants were apprehended. As a result, $7,800 was seized, and extended magazine located, and possible stolen pharmaceutical narcotics were recovered, according to Rider.

Officers observed the Challenger with heavily tinted windows drive past. As they turned around to initiate a stop on the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle ran multiple stops and traveled south toward Hoover Avenue on Crestmore Avenue. The driver rapidly accelerated, passing vehicles into oncoming traffic, "completely disregarding the danger presented to the public," according to police.

The vehicle then traveled throughout Dayton, until the driver got on Interstate 75 South and accelerated to a speed of well over 100 mph. Cruisers were unable to stay near the vehicle because of the reckless flight and high speed, according to Rider.

After speeding into the Franklin area in Warren County and into Butler County, the vehicle was located in 3400 block of Crooked Tree Circle in Fairfield Twp. The occupants fled, splitting in three directions. After a lengthy search, all three occupants, all men ages 19, 20 and 25 were located and apprehended.

The driver of the vehicle, Mackenna Caleb Casey, 25, remained housed in the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday on charges for failure to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business.