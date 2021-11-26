Car chase ends with suspect's apparent suicide

Nov. 26—One person is dead following a vehicle pursuit through Cullman County into Winston County, where law enforcement found the driver deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this week.

In a statement to media, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the chase began in Cullman County and extended westward into Winston County along U.S. Highway 278. The pursuit ended after Addison police successfully deployed spike strips to puncture the tires of a second vehicle that suspect allegedly stole during the chase, after abandoning the first vehicle.

Law enforcement in Cullman County attempted to stop the driver shortly after midday on Nov. 24, after an investigation revealed that the vehicle had been connected with a homicide in Jefferson County, and also had been reported as stolen.

"The suspect refused to stop and attempted to elude deputies," CCSO said in the statement. "The pursuit continued on Highway 278 West. Ultimately, the suspect vehicle became stuck as the suspect continued to try and elude law enforcement. The suspect then fled on foot and stole another vehicle.

"The pursuit continued towards Winston County. Other law enforcement agencies became involved in the pursuit. Addison Police Department was able to successfully deploy spike strips and eventually disable the vehicle. Once the vehicle was stopped and the pursuit ended, deputies discovered the suspect was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," CCSO added.

No additional details have been released in the wake of the incident. The case has since been turned over to the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).