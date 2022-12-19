Car chase leads to arrests for guns, drugs and a stolen car

Dec. 19—A traffic violation led to a car chase, the search of a home and the arrest of two women and four men in Palestine last week.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at 11:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer with the Palestine Police Department attempted to stop a 2016 Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not stop which started a police pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph. The driver also attempted to evade law enforcement by turning off their headlights. The driver crashed the car near Loop 256 and E. Murchison.

The driver was identified as Aaron Flores, 19, of Palestine. Passengers in the vehicle were Ricardo Leandro, 19, of Palestine and Augustine Camacho, 18, of Tyler.

Flores was found to be in possession of cocaine. During a search of the vehicle, officers found two firearms and over two ounces of marijuana. The car they were driving was found to be stolen.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with bonds totaling $90,000.

Leandro was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor warrants from the Palestine Municipal Court with bonds totaling $35,000.

Camacho was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana with bonds totaling $25,000.

Flores said at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, the Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant, based on evidence obtained from the arrested of Flores, Leandro and Camacho, for a house on Micheaux St. in Palestine.

Flores said three adults were at the home when officers arrived to execute the search and each of them refused to identify themselves to the investigating officers.

During the search, Flores said officers found marijuana and firearms.

The three individuals at the home were identified as Leslie Flores, 25, Samantha Flores, 19, and Joshua Odiaka, 19, all of Palestine.

All three were arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charges of possession of marijuana, more than four ounces less than five pounds and failure to identify to a peace officer with bonds totaling $30,000.

Flores said the Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrant by the Palestine Police Department and the Texas Rangers.