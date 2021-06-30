Car chase leads to drug arrests

Jun. 29—BOONEVILLE — A car chase, wreck and foot chase in Booneville ended with two people facing felony drug charges.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said deputies and narcotics agents tried to make a traffic stop on Highway 130 East on June 24. The suspect fled and eventually crashed his vehicle on Marietta Street in Booneville. The driver tried to run away but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Kevin Dewayne Murphy, 32, of Booneville, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

Following the arrest, authorities secured a search warrant and went to the 61 County Road 2121 Booneville camper where Murphy lived with Jodi Amanda Holt, 45. Police say they discovered more methamphetamine and firearms inside the residence.

Holt was charged with possession of 2-10 grams of methamphetamine, enhanced while in possession of a firearm. She is being held without bond due to a previous arrest by Booneville police for possession of 10-20 grams of methamphetamine.

william.moore@djournal.com