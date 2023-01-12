Car chase leads to fire in North Windham

Jan. 11—WINDHAM — Willimantic Police are currently investigating an incident that involved a police chase and car fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham late Monday evening.

North Windham Fire Department Chief Nicholas Delmastro said the fire was reported at 10: 33 p. m. at 39 Boston Post Road, near the Builders Concrete East property.

"The car was heavily damaged by fire," he said.

According to a post on the North Windham Fire Department Facebook page, the car chase resulted in the fire. Delmastro said it appears the car was abandoned by the driver.

"I know there was a strong police presence in the area, but they (police) didn't give us much details," he said.

Delmastro said police reported the fire, which was on the trail, to the North Windham Fire Department.

"It was probably about 500 feet down the walking trail from the Builders Concrete property," he said.

According to the Facebook post, extinguishment of the fire was delayed to the location of the vehicle as well as the significant amount of magnesium burning in the vehicle.

As of Tuesday morning, Windham Fire Marshal Michael Licata said he had not determined the cause and origin of the fire.

He said he was going to look at the car that day.

Licata deferred comment about the incident to Willimantic Police, which did not return messages from the Chronicle Wednesday. An individual in the state police public information office said troopers were dispatched to that property to assist Willimantic Police.

No further information was available from state police.

