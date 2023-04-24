Car chase Saturday in Petersburg and Chesterfield ends in crash, arrest

PETERSBURG — A city man is in custody after reportedly stealing a car from a local convenience store Saturday, then leading police on a chase that went into Chesterfield County before ending in a crash.

Kevin Munroe Jr., 21, has been charged with felony eluding, according to Petersburg Police.

The incident occurred Saturday night. Witnesses said the car, reported to be a Corvette, was stolen from a Sheetz store. Police tried to stop the car on Washington Street, but the driver paid no attention to them. The pursuit reportedly continued into Chesterfield County before the car finally crashed on the other side of Ettrick.

According to dispatch reports, the car at one point was clocked at 80 mph.

An investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg man charged with stealing car, leading police on a chase