UPDATE -- Car chase suspect ID'ed, still on loose: Lewis Sheriff confirms four cars stolen

Mar. 16—FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — A suspect in a multi-jurisdiction pursuit that began in northeastern Kentucky and ended with an alleged shooting in Scioto County Sunday is presumably on the loose in the Columbus area, according to the Scioto County Sheriff.

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens confirmed Tuesday that the suspect is 48-year-old Tracy Rickett, last known address believed to be in South Shore. A Scioto County law enforcement official said a press notice will be released listing more details about Rickett (whom she did not name) in an attempt to locate.

Sheriff David Thoroughman confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Investigation has also opened an officer-involved shooting investigation in connection with the chase that ended at Franklin Furnace.

Units with the Greenup County Sheriff's Office and the Greenup Police Department were on scene when the shots were allegedly fired.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith declined to offer comment, citing the investigation.

The suspect, according to Thoroughman, was transported to the hospital and airlifted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The sheriff said once the suspect arrived in Columbus, he fled the hospital and is currently being sought.

Bivens said he understood that Rickett was taken to the hospital due to "emotional distress."

"I'm not going to bash anyone in Ohio for what happened, but this man jeopardized countless lives and several law enforcement officers and he just walks out of Grant Medical Center in a hospital gown. That's upsetting," Bivens said. "He needed to be apprehended and I thank all the other agencies who worked go into this pursuit."

The suspect is believed to have stolen a silver Pontiac G6 in Vanceburg on Sunday afternoon — but that wasn't the first car he stole that day, according to Bivens.

In fact, the Lewis County Sheriff said Rickett had initially stolen a car in Greenup County, then drove it to Firebrick and approached a kid riding on a four-wheeler.

"I can't speculate on what he was intending to do, but you don't trade a car for a four-wheeler," Bivens said. "We don't know what he was up to."

The child sped off and Rickett abandoned the vehicle before stealing another in Vanceburg — Bivens noted his office is investigating the possibility Rickett may have stolen an additional car in Garrison prior to arriving at the county seat.

Either way, Rickett then stole another car before finally taking the Pontiac, according to Bivens. When Rickett purloined the last car, the vehicle's owner saw him and pursued him, informing law enforcement on what happened.

"My guy seen him and activated his emergency equipment," Bivens said. "It's our policy to not pursue unless under certain circumstances, so my deputy held back and did not control the pursuit."

On the AA Highway, two miles from the Greenup/Lewis County line, Bivens said the suspect pulled over. When the deputy approached the window of the car, Bivens said the suspect cut his wheels and sped off, nearly striking the officer.

"As soon as he did that, we knew he was a danger to everyone out there," Bivens said. "My deputy then engaged in the pursuit. You have to keep in mind, at this point we were not aware of the prior offenses he had committed before that happened. All we knew was he had stolen a car."

Rickett then led authorities on a chase into Greenup County, where Kentucky State Police picked up the chase at Route 2 and U.S. 23, Trooper Shane Goodall confirmed.

Local contractor Rocky Waugh said he was having a meeting at the Greenup Wendy's with another contractor when a received a call from his wife about a maniac on the road.

"My wife and her best friend were heading down to the bingo hall from South Shore, but were going back because it was too busy," he said. "They were heading back and got run off the road when that guy came down the road northbound in the southbound lane."

Warned to stay off the road, Waugh said he whipped out his cell phone and started rolling when the pursuit made its way to Greenup — the harrowing footage has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook.

In the footage, the Pontiac can be seen heading southbound on U.S. 23 at a decent clip, with three police cars on his tail.

"Somebody got overstimulated," Waugh said during the video.

The joking turned to shock, when the car whips into a shopping center parking lot, endangering folks. It then pops out the other side and accelerates through the McDonald's parking lot — that's when a cruiser crashes into the car's side in an attempt to disable it. A black SUV cruiser driven by a Lewis County deputy also slammed into the car, busting its own radiator.

"That was the right thing to do in that situation," Bivens said. "Due to the radiator, we had to discontinue the pursuit. But I support what he did."

Undetered, the car pops over curve, back onto U.S. 23 and books it northbound.

Goodall said KSP, the Greenup Sheriff's Office and the Greenup City Police Department stayed on pursuit. When the chase crossed the Lloyd Bridge at the Greenup Locks and Dam, Goodall said KSP discontinued the pursuit, citing KSP policy about crossing state lines.

Greenup Sheriff's and city PD continued into Ohio, Goodall confirmed.

Amanda Evans, a resident of Franklin Furnace, said she lives at the end of a dead-end road in the area. She and her husband had finished up a day of yard work when left him and her 2-year-old son to pick up dinner.

"Living on a dead-end road, you don't expect something like this to happen," Evans said. "I was driving up the road when I saw this silver car flying at us head-on."

So she stopped and the car — along with the police in pursuit — whipped their around her. Moments later, Evans recalled hearing five gun shots.

"My heart just dropped," Evans said. "I wanted to cry, I wanted to call my dad to pick up my son because I didn't want him seeing that."

Evans said she doubled back to her home and finding the suspect out of the car and on the ground surrounded by police. She said he sped onto her property and whipped the vehicle around her pasture prior to coming to a stop.

Even more alarming, Evans said she reviewed surveillance footage at her home, only to find that her son was standing in the very spot the car came to a stop.

"I think law enforcement handled it very well because there's no doubt in my mind he would've run over anyone he could to get away," Evans said.

Sheriff Thoroughman told media Monday that the shots were fired prior to the arrival of any Ohio authorities. Steve Irwin, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, confirmed Monday that BCI was requested by the Scioto County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting, but nothing before or after the shots were fired.

Irwin declined to state which agencies were involved in the shooting.

Evans said police were very apologetic for the chase ending at her house and were very good about making sure the family was OK.

"It was a very crazy thing to have happen, especially living at the end of the road like this," she said.

