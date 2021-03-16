UPDATE -- Car chase suspect ID'ed, still on loose: Lewis Sheriff confirms four cars stolen

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·6 min read

Mar. 16—FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — A suspect in a multi-jurisdiction pursuit that began in northeastern Kentucky and ended with an alleged shooting in Scioto County Sunday is presumably on the loose in the Columbus area, according to the Scioto County Sheriff.

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens confirmed Tuesday that the suspect is 48-year-old Tracy Rickett, last known address believed to be in South Shore. A Scioto County law enforcement official said a press notice will be released listing more details about Rickett (whom she did not name) in an attempt to locate.

Sheriff David Thoroughman confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Investigation has also opened an officer-involved shooting investigation in connection with the chase that ended at Franklin Furnace.

Units with the Greenup County Sheriff's Office and the Greenup Police Department were on scene when the shots were allegedly fired.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith declined to offer comment, citing the investigation.

The suspect, according to Thoroughman, was transported to the hospital and airlifted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The sheriff said once the suspect arrived in Columbus, he fled the hospital and is currently being sought.

Bivens said he understood that Rickett was taken to the hospital due to "emotional distress."

"I'm not going to bash anyone in Ohio for what happened, but this man jeopardized countless lives and several law enforcement officers and he just walks out of Grant Medical Center in a hospital gown. That's upsetting," Bivens said. "He needed to be apprehended and I thank all the other agencies who worked go into this pursuit."

The suspect is believed to have stolen a silver Pontiac G6 in Vanceburg on Sunday afternoon — but that wasn't the first car he stole that day, according to Bivens.

In fact, the Lewis County Sheriff said Rickett had initially stolen a car in Greenup County, then drove it to Firebrick and approached a kid riding on a four-wheeler.

"I can't speculate on what he was intending to do, but you don't trade a car for a four-wheeler," Bivens said. "We don't know what he was up to."

The child sped off and Rickett abandoned the vehicle before stealing another in Vanceburg — Bivens noted his office is investigating the possibility Rickett may have stolen an additional car in Garrison prior to arriving at the county seat.

Either way, Rickett then stole another car before finally taking the Pontiac, according to Bivens. When Rickett purloined the last car, the vehicle's owner saw him and pursued him, informing law enforcement on what happened.

"My guy seen him and activated his emergency equipment," Bivens said. "It's our policy to not pursue unless under certain circumstances, so my deputy held back and did not control the pursuit."

On the AA Highway, two miles from the Greenup/Lewis County line, Bivens said the suspect pulled over. When the deputy approached the window of the car, Bivens said the suspect cut his wheels and sped off, nearly striking the officer.

"As soon as he did that, we knew he was a danger to everyone out there," Bivens said. "My deputy then engaged in the pursuit. You have to keep in mind, at this point we were not aware of the prior offenses he had committed before that happened. All we knew was he had stolen a car."

Rickett then led authorities on a chase into Greenup County, where Kentucky State Police picked up the chase at Route 2 and U.S. 23, Trooper Shane Goodall confirmed.

Local contractor Rocky Waugh said he was having a meeting at the Greenup Wendy's with another contractor when a received a call from his wife about a maniac on the road.

"My wife and her best friend were heading down to the bingo hall from South Shore, but were going back because it was too busy," he said. "They were heading back and got run off the road when that guy came down the road northbound in the southbound lane."

Warned to stay off the road, Waugh said he whipped out his cell phone and started rolling when the pursuit made its way to Greenup — the harrowing footage has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook.

In the footage, the Pontiac can be seen heading southbound on U.S. 23 at a decent clip, with three police cars on his tail.

"Somebody got overstimulated," Waugh said during the video.

The joking turned to shock, when the car whips into a shopping center parking lot, endangering folks. It then pops out the other side and accelerates through the McDonald's parking lot — that's when a cruiser crashes into the car's side in an attempt to disable it. A black SUV cruiser driven by a Lewis County deputy also slammed into the car, busting its own radiator.

"That was the right thing to do in that situation," Bivens said. "Due to the radiator, we had to discontinue the pursuit. But I support what he did."

Undetered, the car pops over curve, back onto U.S. 23 and books it northbound.

Goodall said KSP, the Greenup Sheriff's Office and the Greenup City Police Department stayed on pursuit. When the chase crossed the Lloyd Bridge at the Greenup Locks and Dam, Goodall said KSP discontinued the pursuit, citing KSP policy about crossing state lines.

Greenup Sheriff's and city PD continued into Ohio, Goodall confirmed.

Amanda Evans, a resident of Franklin Furnace, said she lives at the end of a dead-end road in the area. She and her husband had finished up a day of yard work when left him and her 2-year-old son to pick up dinner.

"Living on a dead-end road, you don't expect something like this to happen," Evans said. "I was driving up the road when I saw this silver car flying at us head-on."

So she stopped and the car — along with the police in pursuit — whipped their around her. Moments later, Evans recalled hearing five gun shots.

"My heart just dropped," Evans said. "I wanted to cry, I wanted to call my dad to pick up my son because I didn't want him seeing that."

Evans said she doubled back to her home and finding the suspect out of the car and on the ground surrounded by police. She said he sped onto her property and whipped the vehicle around her pasture prior to coming to a stop.

Even more alarming, Evans said she reviewed surveillance footage at her home, only to find that her son was standing in the very spot the car came to a stop.

"I think law enforcement handled it very well because there's no doubt in my mind he would've run over anyone he could to get away," Evans said.

Sheriff Thoroughman told media Monday that the shots were fired prior to the arrival of any Ohio authorities. Steve Irwin, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, confirmed Monday that BCI was requested by the Scioto County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting, but nothing before or after the shots were fired.

Irwin declined to state which agencies were involved in the shooting.

Evans said police were very apologetic for the chase ending at her house and were very good about making sure the family was OK.

"It was a very crazy thing to have happen, especially living at the end of the road like this," she said.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats loved Katie Porter when she bashed Trump. Now she is making them squirm

    Progressive star Rep. Katie Porter of Orange County rose to prominence on the House Financial Services Committee. She won't be on it this year.

  • Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', friend says

    Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped. At an engagement last Thursday, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but intended to do so, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • Boxing legend Marvin Hagler's death is being used by anti-vaxxers to push conspiracies about the COVID vaccine

    An Instagram post by Thomas Hearns said Marvin Hagler died fighting the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hagler's family has disputed the claim.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Michelle Obama says it 'wasn't a complete surprise' to hear about Meghan Markle's complain of racism in the royal family

    Michelle Obama, who counts Markle as a friend and also met the Queen, was asked about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • Bachelor Matt James Refuses to Hug Racist Rachael Goodbye in Gutting Finale

    Craig Sjodin/ABCGoing into Monday night, all eyes in Bachelor Nation were on Emmanuel Acho. The former NFL linebacker, sports analyst, and Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man host stepped in to host the “After the Final Rose” special following Matt James’ Bachelor finale after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped away.For most of this season, ABC and Bachelor producer Warner Bros. have refused to address the racism scandal that’s consumed online conversations about this season. As Acho put it Monday night, “Some of these conversations here tonight might make people a little uncomfortable. They won’t be easy. But my hope is that if we can talk openly and honestly, we can take important steps towards mutual understanding and healing.”Early on this season, Bachelor fans uncovered alarming past behavior from this season’s longtime frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell; images showed her “liking” troubling social media posts and wearing offensive costumes. The show did not address the rumors on air—but last month Chris Harrison landed in hot water while defending Rachael’s decision to attend an Old South themed party in 2018 during an Extra TV interview with Rachel Lindsay. Both Rachael and Harrison have apologized, and Harrison is on hiatus from the show; Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has announced that she will step away from the franchise once her contract is over. Matt chose Rachael as his winner on Monday night, as expected. His mother, Patty James, and brother, John James, each had wonderful meetings with both Rachael and runner-up Michelle Young. (Meaning: Patty cried profusely during both, while Matt’s brother remarked on how much this “journey” appears to have changed him.) But Patty, who raised her sons as a single mother, also warned James to remember that love alone cannot sustain a marriage. Matt ultimately decided he couldn’t “get there” with Michelle, and chose to leave the show with Rachael—unengaged but still very much in love.Should ‘The Bachelor’ Fire Chris Harrison? Eight Black Contestants Sound OffIt was only then, two hours in, that the moment fans were really waiting for finally came: Acho opened “After the Final Rose,” vowing to delve into the season’s various controversies and reveal what’s come of Matt and Rachael’s romance.Spoiler-reading fans have known for some time that Matt and Rachael had reportedly split as a result of the photographs of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018. On “After the Final Rose,” Matt confirmed to Acho that this was the case. “You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. “...You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they’re not true. And then when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.” Once Rachael released her apology statement and it sank in that the rumors had been true, Matt said, “I wasn’t okay.” It was in that moment, he said, that he realized “Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”Being the first Black Bachelor, Matt said, was a lot of pressure—largely because he had to consider how his every move might be interpreted by people for whom “that was the first time having someone like myself in their home.“I think it’s just what we’re conditioned to do as Black men,” Matt said. “Making people comfortable with your blackness and going above and beyond to show that in stature and personality, you’re not as threatening as you come off.”Breaking up with Rachael, Matt said, was “as tough as you can imagine.” But, he added, if in 2018 Rachael didn’t know that attending a plantation-themed party was offensive, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”Throughout his appearance, Matt appeared genuinely pained. His season was never going to fix the franchise’s longstanding race problem, but its outcome has been genuinely shameful nonetheless. At various points, Matt’s eyes filled with tears as Acho, dutifully playing his role as host and, therefore, the man tasked with extracting as much emotion as possible from these cast interviews, prodded him for insight into his emotions. At various points, it became impossible to ignore just how unfair a position the show has placed Matt in: His journey for love has already been tainted by racism, and now he must contend with the emotional fallout on live television for the sake of closure.But that’s not to say that the exercise was pointless: After speaking with Matt, Acho brought in Rachael by herself. If anything could turn this season’s public disgrace into a teachable moment for the show and its conflicted viewer base—too many of whom still defend Rachael—it would be Monday’s conversation between her and Acho.Throughout the sit-down, Acho was pleasant but firm with Rachael—although he did let her off the hook at times. For instance: When he asked Rachael what she was doing to better herself, the contestant conspicuously avoided the question, saying instead that she “could” list off all the resources she’s consulted, but ultimately her actions would be what counted. (Acho did not press Rachael to name even just one resource, or to describe any actions she’s taken in the month since this scandal first erupted.)Rachael said she still loved Matt—but almost as soon as Matt sat down with her and Acho, it became clear that his emotions are still very raw. Multiple times when prodded for even a possibility that he and Rachael might be able to reconcile, Matt seemed to shoot the idea down—the final time by refusing to embrace her goodbye.Matt embraced Rachael when he first came back onstage. She apologized to him for not understanding why he’d been so upset about the photo at first. Matt took a long pause at that point—the first of many, one of which would last for what seemed like an eternity before Acho cut to a commercial break.At first, Matt would only say one thing to Rachael: “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. It’s just... It’s just disappointing.” Acho encouraged Matt to go deeper, at which point he fell into that painfully long silence. Rachael put a hand on his shoulder.After some time, Matt finally told Rachael, “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic, and why I was so upset... When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America. And what it would mean for our kids.”“This is the last conversation I thought we’d be having,” Matt said. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation. And I knew that I had to take a step back from you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something that you have to do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”Acho allowed Rachael to make the case to Matt that she is no longer the person that she was in 2018. She said that she joined the show specifically for him—“and that includes every single part of you, and that obviously includes you being a Black man”—and added that “at this point I just don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”Matt told Rachael that love like what he felt for her doesn’t just disappear, and that he didn’t like seeing her hurt. “But then I ask myself, like, I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears, because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you. I know you’re capable of doing it.” ‘The Bachelor’ Should Be Ashamed of What It’s Done to Matt JamesBoth Acho and Matt emphasized that they don’t want Rachael “cancelled.” As Matt put it, “I want them to call you in, and I want you to do this work, because that’s the best thing that can come out of this, and that’s something that she’s got to do on her own.” Before he wrapped the program, Acho asked Rachael to tell Matt whatever she’d like him to hear, should this be the last time they speak. “Since day one,” she said, “all I want is for you to be happy. And I just want what’s best for you, and I am sorry, and I just, I thank God for ever putting you in my life to begin with, and I’ll always be thankful for everything that we shared and the time that we did have together.”Acho then asked Matt if he’d like to hug Rachael goodbye one last time. After one last long pause, Matt simply replied, “I don’t know if it’ll ever not hurt hearing those things.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Prince Philip Back Home With the Queen After Heart Surgery

    Jeff Spicer / Getty ImagesPrince Philip, 99, went home today after spending 28 nights in the hospital and undergoing heart surgery.He looked frail and initial reports that he walked out of the hospital unaided were later said to be inaccurate; he was in fact taken to a waiting car in a wheelchair.Duke of Edinburgh left the #EdwardVIIHhospital today four weeks after being initially admitted for an infection - it's understood he walked to the car pic.twitter.com/Y2HrS4M5CP— Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) March 16, 2021 Philip, who is due to turn 100 in June, was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone on February 16, after complaining of feeling unwell. Two weeks later he was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he underwent heart surgery. Details of the procedure he had have not been revealed by the palace. However, it is believed to relate to stents he had fitted after a heart attack at Christmas 2011. After the operation, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital to convalesce.Prince Philip’s spell in hospital has coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern royal history as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing an unnamed member of the family of racism. They subsequently made clear it was not the queen or Philip that expressed “concerns” about their children’s likely skin color. Harry and Meghan resisted pressure to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey due to Philip’s health.Today, despite police seeking to block access to the hospital and views of the prince, he was photographed looking gaunt as he was driven away from the hospital. He headed to Windsor Castle, arriving there mid-morning to reunite with his wife of 73 years, who has been continuing a full program of royal engagements in his absence.Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying, “His Royal Highness (the Duke of Edinburgh) wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Suspect in Christmas Day bombing in Nashville acted alone and was driven by 'paranoia,' FBI says

    Investigators say the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville was motivated by the suspect's intention to kill himself and was not an act of terrorism.

  • Batherson scores twice in 53 seconds, Sens beat Maple Leafs

    Drake Batherson scored twice in 53 seconds in the second period in the Ottawa Senators' 4-3 victory over the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL victory. “What an incredible feeling,” Daccord said.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship, with China encouraging people to report citizens who secretly hold 2 passports

    Some Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship. The Chinese, for instance, are encouraged to report people who secretly hold two passports.

  • THEN AND NOW: Taylor Swift's star-studded 'squad' of friends

    Taylor Swift's "squad" was a hot topic a few year's back, but with so many celebrity friends, it can be hard to keep track of where they all are now.