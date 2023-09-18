Car chase with teens in stolen vehicle ends in midtown Sacramento crash, arrest of driver

Four teens were detained Sunday evening after allegedly stealing a vehicle and evading a police pursuit through midtown Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of Fourth and J Street shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, the Police Department said.

Officers found the vehicle near 19th and L Streets and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to evade police a short pursuit ensued, police said.

The stolen vehicle collided with a second car near 19th and P Streets. The driver and three passengers, all juveniles, were detained and later transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Two occupants of the second vehicle were also injured and taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

The teen driver was taken into custody on suspicion of related charges, the Police Department said.