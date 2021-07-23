Car chip shortage to abate, smartphones could be next: industry execs

FILE PHOTO: Employees are seen working on the final assembly of ASML's TWINSCAN NXE:3400B semiconductor lithography tool with its panels removed, in Veldhoven
Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Aaron Saldanha
·2 min read

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Aaron Saldanha

(Reuters) - The semiconductor shortage that has gripped the world could last well into 2022 and hit smartphone production next, foreshadowing deficient supply for a range of appliances and industrial equipment, industry executives and an economist said.

The automotive sector has suffered the most this year but supply to the sector could improve relatively soon, with China taking up some production demand that Taiwan could not meet, ING Greater China chief economist Iris Pang told Reuters Global Markets Forum this week.

Taiwanese semiconductor companies have boosted production in China as blackouts and ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures disrupted factory output and port operations in Taiwan, she said.

"China gained 5% on the chip shortage in terms of GDP - Taiwan semiconductor companies have planned well and built large factories in mainland China," Pang said, predicting that smartphone makers will be the next segment to face disruptions.

"Taiwanese semiconductor companies are tailoring making chips for autos, so the chip shortage should be solved for autos in a few weeks, but other electronics' chip shortage problem persists," Pang said, adding that could delay shipments of some new model smartphones.

Companies across industries globally have warned of an ongoing struggle to source chips.

ASML, one of the world's biggest suppliers to semiconductor makers, hiked its sales outlook this week on strong orders as chip giants such as TSMC and Intel raced to boost output.

The broader supply crunch could last until the second quarter of 2022, said Adam Khan, founder of AKHAN Semiconductor, although he noted this timeline was "aspirational."

Andrew Feldman, CEO of chip startup Cerebras Systems, echoed that view, saying vendors were quoting lead times as long as 32 weeks for new chips and components.

ING's Pang said even crypto miners are seeking ways to recycle "used" chips, which implies the shortage wasn't going away.

Higher demand for chips, fuelled by one-off purchases to meet work-from-home needs and continuous demand for smartphones and other electronics, is expected to spur investment and growth in the sector.

The chips industry could grow between 21% to 25% in 2021, with "electronics having its best showing since 2010," said Dan Hutcheson, CEO of chips-focused VLSI Research.

So far this year, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index has outpaced the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite with gains of over 16% versus 13%.

Graphic: Semiconductor stocks outpace the Nasdaq - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjogkqmvr/Pasted%20image%201626984874678.png

(These interviews were conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum chat room on Refinitiv Messenger. Join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Divya Chowdhury and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant of Covid one of the most infectious of all respiratory diseases, CDC director says

    US has recorded close to 600,000 Covid-19 cases over the last four weeks

  • China reports more local COVID-19 cases in eastern province of Jiangsu

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's eastern province of Jiangsu found 12 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 patients on Thursday, taking to 23 its total since July 20, in its first local outbreak since the pandemic began last year. All 23 cases were in Nanjing, the capital of the province, its latest tally showed on Friday. A statement published by city governments showed 20 patients were workers at Nanjing's Lukou airport.

  • Asian markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

    Asian markets were mixed on Friday after major indexes edged higher on Wall Street, preserving their gains for the week. Hong Kong and Shanghai fell while Sydney and Seoul advanced. Surges in coronavirus cases around the region are prompting governments to tighten pandemic restrictions that are expected to slow business activity and keep travel to a minimum.

  • A 19-year-old fast-food boss says he expects to lose half his staff in the next few weeks as the labor shortage hammers restaurants

    Jason Cabrera, 19, earns $50,000 a year managing Layne's Chicken Fingers in Allen, Texas. The labor shortage is his biggest problem, he said.

  • Blizzard Harasser From Lawsuit Is Still All Over World of Warcraft, Fans Dismay

    Yesterday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over the company’s allegedly pervasive culture of sexual harasment and discrimination.

  • Last-Mile Provider Lays Off More Than 300 In Texas

    Fusion Logistics Inc. recently laid off 303 employees and permanently closed several Texas facilities, according to a notice sent to state officials Monday. The affected employees worked at locations in Houston, as well as the cities of Farmers Branch, Garland, Coppell and Fort Worth. The facilities will close permanently as a result of the layoffs. Officials said the job cuts were "due to unforeseeable circumstances involving an unexpectedly large increase in insurance premiums," according to d

  • Only one U.S. airline ranked among the 10 best in the world — here’s who came out on top

    Many people are taking to the skies again after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination — so which airline should they choose? According to AirlineRatings.com’s annual ranking, their best bet is Qatar Airways, which topped the travel search site’s list of the Top 20 carriers around the world. To be included in the list, an airline must have achieved “a seven-star safety rating,” the website noted.

  • Woman seeks up to $1 million from Texas Walmart for injuries from a swinging door

    The woman also sued a Walmart employee.

  • Record U.S. Coal Shipment to China Highlights Australia’s Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s import ban on Australian coal is proving a boon to U.S. producers.On June 28, the Frontier Unity bulk vessel left the port of Newport News, Virginia with a 136,400-ton cargo bound for steelmakers in China. It was the biggest shipment of its kind from a U.S. east coast port, according to miner Coronado Global Resources Inc. For Coronado, it marks a stark turnaround in the fortunes of its U.S. mines, which were temporarily idled in March last year after pandemic lockdowns cr

  • Bitcoin Reversal Begins?

    In my video, I describe the situation that is beginning to unfold BEFORE the green candle appeared. This move has to do with the probability of the AREA which I have been talking about for weeks.

  • Harley-Davidson Launches H-D1 Marketplace For Pre-Owned Motorcycles

    Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has launched H-D1 Marketplace on H-D.com, an online destination to sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. H-D1 Marketplace is launching first in the U.S. It will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from participating dealer network in the U.S. Through the 'Sell My Bike' feature, customers will be able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network. "The launch o

  • Cheesecake Factory invited a law-firm worker to interview for a server role 2 years after he applied, as restaurants struggle for staff in the labor shortage

    Some restaurants, including McDonald's and Cheesecake Factory, are calling up long-ago job applicants to fill roles during the labor shortage.

  • 15 Romanticized Jobs That Aren't That Great, According To The People Who Do Them

    Another day, another dollar, eh?View Entire Post ›

  • Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

    Airbus on Wednesday delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin final assembly line to China Eastern Airlines, further bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co. The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting, production flight test, and aircraft delivery, Airbus said in a statement. Foreign media were not allowed to attend the delivery event in Tianjin.

  • 5 Things Not to Say When You Want a Raise (and 5 Things to Say Instead)

    You’ve been busting your butt all year long to get your company to hit those monthly goals. Now, evaluation time is here and you’re looking to be rewarded for all your hard work. But, as with many things...

  • Toyota says suspends Thailand vehicle production amid parts shortage

    Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has since earlier this week suspended vehicle production at three of its manufacturing plants in Thailand due to a parts shortage, the company said on Thursday. Toyota has a production capacity in Thailand of 550,000 vehicles per year, according to its website.

  • DA investigates 'shakedowns' and 'threats' in SF's Chinatown

    DA Chesa Boudin says the letters often demand money, as much as $75,000, from the businesses with the threat of a lawsuit. It's the last thing they need, he says, after struggling through the pandemic.

  • We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do?

    Congratulations on amassing such a robust retirement nest egg — $8 million is a true feat. Oftentimes, when I respond to letters like yours, where the person has millions of dollars saved, I get feedback from other readers who are frustrated because they think all that money will make retirement an absolute breeze. The truth is, the money definitely helps — there’s no question about it — but if you don’t have the right plans and protections in place, or you don’t keep to some sort of reasonable budget that allows you to live within your means, you could be at risk of falling short in your retirement too.

  • Companies desperate for workers are tipping their hands in job listings

    Hiring can be a challenging process.

  • Massachusetts couple sues eBay over 'unrelenting' harassment campaign

    A Massachusetts couple sued eBay Inc on Wednesday for being subjected to an "unrelenting stream" of threats by its employees to stifle their online newsletter critical of the e-commerce company. In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, David and Ina Steiner accused eBay of conspiring through its employees and contractors to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" for their reporting in the newsletter, EcommerceBytes. Federal prosecutors have said the Steiners were subjected in the summer of 2019 to anonymous email and Twitter threats; covert surveillance; deliveries to their home including live cockroaches, a bloody Halloween pig mask and a funeral wreath; and pornography sent in their names to neighbors.