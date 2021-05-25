Car Community Steps Up To Help After Family Garage Burns To The Ground

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

$12,000 was raised in just two days!

For many car enthusiasts, their vehicles are more than just a hobby. The way we choose to live our lives oftentimes results in our obsession with automobiles evolving into a passion. This indistinguishable fire that we feel when building up and driving our vivacious vehicles has led all of us to give up so much so that we may continue to pursue our love for cars. However, things don't always go as planned. This is best shown through the story of one family who experienced, first hand, an automotive enthusiast’s worst nightmare and now plans to rebuild with the help of his community.

Mack Torrez, an avid enthusiast of all things automotive, has spent his entire life following his dream of rebuilding classic cars and customizing them to his liking. However, that dream, built from decades of hard work, was threatened very recently by a fire that took his shop and a vast array of classic cars down in flames. One car, in particular, had an especially high emotional value, a 1969 Chevy Impala. That purple beast had been in the family for over 30 years with the owners having gone on their first dates together in that car. Unfortunately, this car was lost in the fires that crippled the Torrez garage and mangled their classic car collection.

However, there may be hope for the Torrez family. Although the fire most definitely caused thousands of dollars of damage, Mark Torrez is refusing to give up. The family says that they have plans to rebuild and their community has stepped up to help them. After just two days of being live on gofundme.com, the family raised over $12,000 and at the current time of writing this article, the current amount sits at an incredible $19,021. This amount puts them just $879 away from their final goal of $20,000 and the family couldn't be happier. In a world where it has become customary to neglect your neighbor and treat others as if they're not worth our time, this is a welcome change in pace. We, as car enthusiasts and as people, sincerely hope that the Torrez family can rebuild and reignite their successful automotive passion.

