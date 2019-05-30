Car Coolers Are the Product You Didn't Know You Needed

A car cooler is a convenient way to transport food and drinks without the stress and mess of ice that comes with a traditional cooler. It plugs into your vehicle's 12-volt accessory outlet (cigarette lighter) to keep everything fresh and chilled. Some models even double as a warmer, which can come in handy for potlucks and picnics. Here are several models of all shapes and sizes to help you find the best car cooler to take with you anywhere.