Our Car Coverage That Drove the Most Traffic in 2018

As we close out 2018 with a look back at the automotive stories that revved the engines of Robb Report readers the most, Bob Dylan’s declaration that “the times they are a-changin’” certainly rings true. Despite our copious coverage of the world’s top supercars, the story that drew the most visitors to the four-wheel category was a three-row SUV. Such practicality. In all fairness, the other four favorites are about muscle cars and a concept, so the gearheads can relax.

In fifth place is Ben Oliver’s exclusive on Ares Design’s tribute to the Ferrari 250 GTO. Why mess with a masterpiece? For Ares CEO Dany Behar, it is question he takes to heart when it comes to his plans for an homage to the famed Ferrari 250 GTO. “It’s a modern reinterpretation, not a copy,” says Bahar. “It’s a showcase for what our designers can do.”

Currently, the concept calls for either a Ferrari F12 or 812 Superfast donor car and would comprise a run of as little as 10 examples. According to Bahar, however, it may just stay on the drawing board. “In my view, the 250 GTO is the most iconic car ever produced, and the Holy Grail of motoring. Maybe people will think that some cars don’t need to be redone. We’ll listen.” Read the full story at: Exclusive: Ferrari‘s 250 GTO Gets a Controversial Redesign

Now here’s a glimpse at the top four car pieces you preferred:

No. 4: Corvette ZR1

One of the four-wheelers found in our June issue’s Best of the Best feature, the ZR1 is the fastest and most powerful production Corvette ever made. How fast? Propelled by a 6.2-liter, pushrod LT5 V-8 (with a 2.6-liter Eaton supercharger), to a top speed of 212 mph and leaps from zero to 60 mph in right around 3 seconds. In other words, if speed is your need, this is the quintessential Corvette. Read the full story at: Best of the Best: The Corvette ZR1 Is One of the Highest-Tech Sports Cars on the Planet

No. 3: The Exorcist from Hennessey Performance Engineering

Expelling unholy power, Hennessey’s Exorcist—an enhanced ZL1 Chevrolet Camaro—unleashes 1,000 horses from its 2.9-liter LT4 V-8. A car developed to outperform the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, Hennessey’s cutting-edge Camaro hit 217 mph when tested at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds. As far as color choice, the car only comes in Jesuit black. Read the full story at: Dodge Demon Be Gone: Hennessey’s Exorcist Looks to Expel the Competition

No. 2: Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye

It almost takes longer to say its name than for the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye to crush zero to 60 mph. With 797 hp, it travels that distance in 3.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 203 mph, thanks to its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8. Naturally, the engine’s soundtrack is nothing short of sinister. Read the full story at: The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Looks Like a Muscle Car from Mordor

No. 1: BMW X7

The auto story with the largest reach was about BMW’s very large X7 sport utility vehicle. With a height of 71 inches, the X7 is also longer than the marque’s X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS. Its dimensions can fit three rows or 75 cubic feet of cargo space (with second and third row folded down).

Of the two versions available, the 456 hp xDrive50i model can cover zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds with the aid of its eight-speed automatic transmission. Read the full story at: BMW Goes Big with the New X7

Related stories

BMW, Aston Martin, and Ferrari Prove to Be the Most Valuable Cars on Bond Street

The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Is the Future in a Ragtop

A Custom '57 Corvette Supercharged with a Cadillac Engine Comes to Auction