Car crash becomes homicide case after CMPD finds driver had multiple gunshot wounds

A car wreck in north Charlotte is being investigated as a homicide, after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police realized the driver had been shot multiple times.

The victim was identified as Antone Dominique Sloan, 40, CMPD said in a news release.

It happened just before midnight Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the 4900 block of Hamilton Circle, officials said. The area is southwest of the intersection of Interstate 77 and Sunset Road.

Investigators have connected Sloan’s death to a call made minutes earlier about an assault with a deadly weapon on Hamilton Circle.

“The caller advised they had shot someone and that the victim had fled the scene in a vehicle,” CMPD said.

“Shortly after this call for service, officers located a motor vehicle crash where they found the driver to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

A Medic ambulance took Sloan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

CMPD says there are no “outstanding suspects at this time.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.