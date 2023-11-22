Car crash brings Highway 101 traffic in northern SLO County to a crawl

A traffic collision slowed Highway 101 traffic in Paso Robles on Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident report page, a collision between a truck and vehicle around 11:15 a.m. near the Highway 46 exit caused major front end damage to one of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported, according to the CHP page.

According to the CHP page, a vehicle fire was reported in the area shortly after the collision, though it was unclear whether it was from the same incident.

The vehicle fire was transferred to Cal Fire, but was dismissed soon after, a public information officer for Cal Fire told The Tribune.

The crash brought northbound Highway 101 traffic to a crawl. As of 11:31 a.m., northbound traffic was still backed up to around 13th Street, according to Caltrans’ QuickMap.

It also appeared to slow westbound traffic on Highway 46, stretching back to Golden Hill Road.