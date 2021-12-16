Car crash followed by shooting reported in Tacoma; police searching for gunman

Tacoma police are searching for a person suspected of crashing a car into a woman’s vehicle Wednesday night, then shooting at the car and fleeing, according to a news report.

The shooting occurred near South Yakima Avenue and South 72nd Street, Fox 13 reported. A representative for Tacoma Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.

A man reportedly saw his ex-girlfriend in a car with other people, then struck the vehicle with his own car, sending the woman’s car off the road and into a tree. Police told the news station the man fired shots at the car and fled.

One person in the car was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, the news station reported. The man’s ex-girlfriend was injured in the crash.

No more details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.