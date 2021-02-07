Car crash involving assistant coach of Super Bowl team ‘leaves girl, 5, in critical condition’

Super Bowl LV signage surrounds Raymond James Stadium ahead of the weekend's Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida (REUTERS)

A five-year-old girl is reported to be in a critical condition in hospital after she was injured in a car crash allegedly involving the assistant coach of the Kansas City Chiefs American football team, who are competing in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Police have launched an investigation into a three-vehicle collision last Thursday near the Arrowhead Stadium – the Chiefs' home field.

According to CNN affiliate KSHB and multiple other reports, Britt Reid’s Dodge Ram truck struck two cars on an entry ramp leading to the Interstate 435 highway.

KSHB alleged that Mr Reid, who is the son of the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, told a responding officer that he had consumed “two to three” drinks.

Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department also noted a smell of alcohol “emanating” from the assistant coach and claimed the 35-year-old had “bloodshot and red” eyes, KSHB reported, quoting a police search warrant.

Mr Reid has not been charged by police.

In a statement, the Kansas City Chiefs told CNN: “The organisation has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid.

“We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

The Independent has contacted the Kansas City Chiefs and the police department for further details.

A four-year-old and five-year-old were taken to hospital, with the elder of the two children – named by KSHB as Ariel – said by police to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up by the girl's aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, had raised more than $125,000 (£73,000) by Sunday.

In a statement on the fundraising website, Ms Verhulst said: “Ariel, 5 years old, suffered swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain. She is in critical condition and hasn’t woken since the crash.

“Her mother is a single mom of 3 having to deal with this on her own due to covid restrictions, Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work that will come.

“No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Florida.

