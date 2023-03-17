Car crash leads to Seattle police recovering thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets

A car crash led to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets in the U-District on Thursday, said the Seattle Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers from the North Precinct were sent to a report of a car high-centered on a median in the 4700 block of 17th Avenue Northeast.

Witnesses described three people loading plastic garbage bags with items from the car and walking away.

Officers confirmed the involved Hyundai was a stolen car out of Seattle and found two men and a woman matching witness descriptions nearby.

Officers took all three into custody based on witness interviews and other evidence that led police to believe they were inside the car during the crash.

Through further investigation, police found out that the people had multiple identification cards, credit cards, and LEGO sets totaling $5,701 that were stolen from several large chain retail stores in the area.

The 20-year-old man and 24-year-old man were booked into the King County Jail for possession of the stolen property and organized retail theft.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for an unrelated issue and officers will request charges for her associated crimes.







