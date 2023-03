Mar. 22—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman faces felony charges after crashing her car into an Oxford building.

Oxford police responded to the 700 block of Park Lane March 18 for a vehicle that had crashed into a building. After investigation, Shatasha Latham, 29, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief.

Latham was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.

william.moore@djournal.com