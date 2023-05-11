Car crash into Tacoma daycare center Wednesday evening reveals gunshot victim, police say

A car crashed into the fence of a Tacoma church daycare center Wednesday evening and police found a gunshot victim inside the vehicle. Tacoma police have shut down Pacific Avenue South between South 84th and 96th streets in both directions while they investigate.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 9200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. The daycare is located on the west side of Pacific, just north of South 94th Street.

The male victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, she said.

Police are unable to say if this shooting was related to another shooting victim found a few minutes earlier behind a business in the 12800 block of Pacific Avenue in Parkland.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for possible updates.