Car crash turns into homicide investigation after Nashville police discover victim shot

What police initially began investigating as an early morning car crash turned into a homicide investigation when they learned the victim was shot.

Nashville police officers were called to the scene of a crash in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed through a pole before stopping in a nearby parking lot.

By 5:30 a.m. police said they were now investigating a homicide.

The victim, an adult man, has not been identified and police have not announced any arrests in the case.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

