A car crashed around a Broward apartment parking lot. The woman inside was shot dead

A woman found inside a car that crashed into several cars in an apartment complex overnight died from gunshot wounds, Lauderhill police say.

At 2:30 a.m., 911 calls about a car crashing through the Cypress Grove Apartments parking lot brought officers to 4411 NW 18th St., police said. They found a woman who had been shot several times. She was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

Investigators don’t have information on who shot the woman or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or, to remain anonymous, reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or at the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

