Car crashes into campground in Wales, injures 9 including baby in tent

Officials say a baby was saved by the cot it was sleeping in when it was struck by a car that crashed into a campsite in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Screenshot courtesy of Google Earth

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Officials say a baby was saved by the cot it was sleeping in when it was struck by a car that crashed into a campsite in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Surveillance footage showed a blue Ford Fiesta veer off the nearby road and launch into the air, crashing into the Newgale campsite in West Wales and rolling three times on Saturday night. Nine people were injured and two are in serious condition, the Independent reported. Six have been hospitalized.

The car was reportedly carrying multiple passengers between the ages of 17 and 20. The Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police tweeted that the crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses rushed to the scene to lift the car after it landed on top of a family of three, according to the campsite's manager Mike Harris. More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

"There are no fatalities and from what I understand none of the injuries are life-threatening but I would say some are certainly life changing," Harris told Wales Online. "I think they first thought there would have been fatalities and that's why there were so many [emergency vehicles] here. I think one baby was saved purely by the fact it was in a cot."

The road was temporarily closed as law enforcement investigated the crash but has since reopened. The campgrounds are open. Police are seeking more information and any footage of the incident.