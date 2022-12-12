Car crashes through gas station during string of attempted ATM thefts in North Memphis

Memphis Police have released information about a string of attempted ATM thefts in North Memphis.

The attempted thefts all happened early Monday morning.

At 5:03 am, officers responded to a Mapco at 3703 Jackson Street, where a black Ford truck had hit the building in an attempt for the suspects to steal the ATM.

The would-be thieves were unsuccessful.

The suspects, identified as four men, were in a grey Toyota Sienna, a black Ford (possibly an F-150), and a grey Toyota minivan.

Less than 45 minutes later, police responded to 3240 Thomas Street, where a black Ford truck hit the building in an attempt to steal the ATM.

Four men in the same three vehicles were identified as suspects, police said.

At 6:07 a.m., police responded to a BP gas station at 2626 N. Watkins St. about an attempted ATM theft.

A black Ford truck plowed through the building. FOX13′s cameras were at the scene to capture photos of the damage.

The same four men in the three cars were identified as suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 901.528-CASH.

