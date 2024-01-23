Car crashes into guard rail in Greene County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded after a car crashed into a guard rail early Tuesday morning in Greene County.

State troopers were dispatched around 12:20 a.m. to the intersection of Trebein Road and Garland Avenue in Fairborn on initial reports of a car crashing into a guard rail.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that only one vehicle was involved, and no injuries were reported.

State troopers were there for traffic control.

The intersection was blocked off while a wrecker removed the car from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.