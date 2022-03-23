Car crashes into home in Port St. Lucie; 1 dead, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 44-year-old man died after a Tuesday night traffic incident in which Port St. Lucie police said he crashed into a house, police said Wednesday.

Daniel Oliveira, of Port St. Lucie, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital following the crash.

Police about 9 p.m. Tuesday went to the 700 block of Southwest Jacoby Avenue regarding a crash.

Investigators determined a car eastbound on Southwest Jacoby Avenue “veered off the roadway and crashed into a house,” police stated.

The driver, Oliveira, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four people in the home were not injured.

Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said the car, which sustained heavy front end damage, struck the corner of the home, and didn’t travel inside the structure.

He said the home didn’t sustain overly significant damage.

