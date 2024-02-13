Car crashes through house, missing 2 occupants in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − When a car crashed through the center of a home on 38th Avenue, the two homeowners were in rooms on opposite ends of the house and their daughter had left the home only 15 minutes before the Volkswagen Jetta's impact.

“(The car) came in through the living room, plowed through two walls of the kitchen and went out the back of the house,” said homeowner Suzanne Gallagher, a 23-year Indian River County resident and marketing director with Visiting Nurses Association.

She said the thought of what could have happened, had the car hit at any other time or part of the house, was terrifying.

A car crashed through the center of a home in the 1300 block of 38th Avenue in Indian River County Feb. 2. The two homeowners were uninjured and their daughter was not home at the time, homeowner Suzanne Gallagher said. The woman driver was taken to the hospital and released five days later. Charges are possible, law enforcement officials said. The crash is still under investigation.

The gray 2014 Jetta jumped the cul-de-sac in front of their property in the 1300 block of 38th Avenue, traveled into their front yard and through their home around 10 p.m. Feb. 2, Gallagher said.

The driver was only identified by law enforcement as a 58-year-old woman, but Gallagher said she learned she was a nearby resident they did not know.

Gallagher said she was in an office and Ladd a bedroom on opposite ends of the home when she said they heard “a very loud boom.”

“We thought maybe like a plane crashed into our house or something,” she said.

Neighbors were on their lawn trying to get them to leave the house, before she said either knew what had happened.

“Brian’s calling for me to make sure we’re both alive … (the) neighbors (are) standing (outside) and asking if we’re OK,” she said. “..They’re saying it was a car, a car.”

A taillight blinking through the wreckage was the only clue to what caused the damage, she said.

“Then we realized, ‘Oh my gosh, a car came in,’” she said. “Brian ran back there to see if she was alive.”

She was. Indian River County Fire Rescue workers removed the driver from the car, Gallagher said.

The woman was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, according to law enforcement officials.

Although both homeowners were uninjured, Gallagher said their cat Leo, who they had for six years, was asleep in a chair in the line of impact and was later found dead under the car.

Their two dogs, Shiloh, a cur mix, and Bentley, a dachshund, were uninjured. Although Bentley fled after the impact, a homeowner a mile away found him under a kiddie pool in her yard the next day. She called Gallagher to let her know he was safe.

A 2014 Volkswagen Jetta crashed through a home with two people inside in the 1300 block of 38th Avenue just after 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, according to Indian River County Sheriff's Office officials. The people were uninjured.

Now, more than a week after the crash, a law enforcement investigation aims to determine whether the driver of the car was impaired when it struck the home and ultimately stopped in the backyard of the property.

The woman was released from the hospital Feb. 7, law enforcement officials said.

“Impairment is suspected,” said Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

Any charges or arrest, he said, would only follow results of toxicology and blood tests used to determine whether substance use of any kind was a factor in the crash. It could take weeks for the results.

“It’s an active investigation, " said Jaworski.

County building officials looked over the home Feb. 3 to evaluate what Indian River County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Richard Marini said was its structural stability.

“(The car) went completely through,” said Marini. “It had a pool table it actually pushed to the back of the house.”

The table was an antique weighing over 1,200 pounds, Gallagher said.

With repairs expected to take up to six months, Gallagher said the family was living in temporary and rental housing arrangements.

The aftermath of the crash was broadcast on the reality crime show, On Patrol Live.

