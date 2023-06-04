Car crashes into house in south Sacramento. Driver expected to face charges, sheriff says

A driver is expected to face charges after a car crashed into a house in south Sacramento.

The crash early Sunday came after the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted a short pursuit of a white Toyota Camry that ended with it hitting the house in the 8200 block of Spengler Drive.

The driver likely will be charged with felony pursuit, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they initially pursued the vehicle due to its speed and erratic driving.

A white Toyota Camry rests after its driver crashed into a house on the 8200 block of Spengler Road in south Sacramento after a short pursuit with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the driver is expected to face charges.

Drugs or alcohol are a possible factor, according to Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The family inside was not injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was otherwise uninjured, Gandhi said.