Car crashes into house in Washington

A car crashed into a house in the City of Washington early Friday morning.

According to Washington County 911, the car hit a house around 605 Henderson Avenue.

The occupant in the house was treated at the scene. The driver wasn’t hurt, dispatch said.

Officials are assessing the damage to the house.

