Car crashes into Huber Heights apartment, destroying it

An apartment was destroyed after a car slammed into it Friday in Huber Heights.

Around 4:30 p.m. Huber Heights police and fire were called to the 5000 Troy Villa Boulevard for reports of a car into a building, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.

Neighbors sent News Center 7 photos of a GMC in the building.

Trey Florence, who lives in the building, said two adults and two young children live in the impacted unit.

>> ‘Worst governor in America;’ Ohio lawmakers react after DeWine vetoes transgender youth bill

He wants them to know he’s there for them.

He said he’s not sure where they are tonight but he had a message for them.

“Your neighbors behind you are rooting for you, we’re pulling for you. Anything that you guys need just to go to the community. We’re here to help that’s what we’re here for. I tried to flag them down earlier and have somewhat of a conversation but they were pretty emotional so I get it. Just sending them a lot of love and prayers for sure,” Florence said.

News Center 7 reached out to Huber Heights for information about injuries from the crash and additional details.

We will update as new details become available.