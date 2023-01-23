Car crashes into Indian River County home, man flees vehicle

A man crashed a car into a 12th Street home while fleeing deputies during an attempted traffic stop Monday, Indian River County sheriff's officials said.

People involved: A 47-year-old ran from a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

What happened: Deputies attempted to stop the Jetta at 12th Street and 6th Avenue, where it reportedly crashed.

"He ran through 6th Avenue and he hit a home nearby," sheriff's Lt. Joe Abollo said.

Abollo said the man is thought to have a suspended license and possible warrants for his arrest and now faces fleeing and eluding charges.

Law enforcement response: Deputies used helicopters and dogs to search for the man near the busy U.S. 1 and 12th Street intersection where there's a shopping plaza and Publix, Abollo said.

"We (had) multiple units in the area searching for this guy," he said.

He said the man's last known location was railroad tracks behind the shopping plaza off 12th Street and U.S. 1.

Next steps: Find the man and arrest him, hold him in Indian River County Jail. Then there will be a first court appearance.

This will be updated.

