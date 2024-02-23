Car crashes into Martin County bus leading to 1 seriously injured and 3 minor injuries

MARTIN COUNTY – A crash involving a public transportation bus and car south of Stuart led to what officials said was at least one person with serious injuries and the temporary closure of a major intersection.

A red Mustang struck a Martin County Public Transit in the intersection of Southeast Indian Street and Southeast Old Dixie Highway just after 7:30 a.m., a fire official said.

A Mustang crashed into a Martin County public transport bus at Southeast Indian Street and Southeast Old Dixie Highway leading to what were described as life-threatening injuries for a car occupant and minor injuries for three on board the bus early February 23, 2024.

“One person in the car suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, and needed to be extricated,” said Martin County Fire Rescue spokesperson Cory Pippin.

At least three people on board the bus sustained what Pippin said were minor injuries.

The car sustained heavy front end damage and the bus also showed damage to its front right side along with a cracked windshield, according to images of the vehicles released by Martin County Sheriff's Office.

All lanes of traffic were briefly closed following the crash, but Pippin said by 10 a.m. only northbound lanes had reopened.

Additional lanes would be opened as the wreckage was cleared from the highway, but Pippin said it was unclear how long they might remain closed.

“That whole area was shut down for a while,” he said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, according to law enforcement officials.

