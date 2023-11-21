2 injured after vehicle crashes into suburban Dollar Tree
Two people were injured Monday afternoon after a crash sent a vehicle into a south suburban Dollar Tree, police said.
Two people were injured Monday afternoon after a crash sent a vehicle into a south suburban Dollar Tree, police said.
Cruise's co-founder and chief product officer Daniel Kan has resigned one day after the company’s CEO Kyle Vogt departed from his role.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fines Toyota $60 million for a scheme that prevented customers canceling pricy products that increased payments.
You can save up to 50% thanks to Sephora's Black Friday beauty deals this week — as long as you know what and, more importantly, when to shop.
It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
As the tech world watches Microsoft suck in top execs and AI engineering talent from OpenAI, the generative AI giant in which it already holds a minority stake worth several billion dollars, one question to consider is what, if anything, can competition regulators do about the visible flight of AI expertise and value into Microsoft's commercial empire? Efforts by the OpenAI board to reinstate CEO Sam Altman immediately after ejecting him were reported over the weekend to have failed -- with Altman opting to join Microsoft, along with president Greg Brockman and several leading AI engineers, as CEO of a new AI research division it's spinning up. Which suggests the back-up plan is to recreate OpenAI in-house at Microsoft.
Investors are betting that Paramount is exploring more M&A.
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.
South Carolina and the preseason No. 4 UCLA are the only preseason Top 10 teams to remain unscathed heading into the third poll.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
Bellator needed a broadcast partner, and PFL had money to spend. The sale makes the combined entity the No. 2 promotion in MMA.
From July through September, 2.3% of workers withdrew funds from their accounts for hardship, up from 1.8% during the same time last year.
After 14 years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”
The Ukrainian government has fired two of its most senior cybersecurity officials following accusations of alleged embezzlement. Yurii Shchyhol, head of Ukraine's State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, or SSSCIP, and his deputy Victor Zhora (pictured), who served as deputy chairman and chief digital transformation officer at SSSCIP, were both dismissed by the government, according to senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk in a public post on Telegram. SSSCIP confirmed in a statement on Monday that Ukraine's cabinet had appointed Dmytro Makovskyi as the acting head of SSSCIP, citing an ongoing investigation by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).