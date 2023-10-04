Car crashes after Parma Police chase

TechCrunch

AI deepfakes are getting so good that a fraudulent MrBeast ad slipped past TikTok's ad moderation technology to end up on the platform. MrBeast (a 25-year-old named Jimmy Donaldson with more subscribers than any other individual on YouTube) got famous by creating increasingly absurd stunt videos in which he gives people free homes and cars with no strings attached (so long as they agree to be in his video). Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?