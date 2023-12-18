Car crashes into presidential motorcade vehicle in Delaware; Bidens uninjured

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are safe after a car slammed into their motorcade Sunday night in Delaware. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A sedan accidentally crashed into President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday night as he and first lady Jill Biden were leaving his campaign office.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. in downtown Wilmington, according to the White House press pool, which said the silver sedan slammed into a SUV that was protecting the motorcade at the intersection across the street from his campaign headquarters.

Video of the incident circulating online shows Biden emerging from his campaign office and walking to his motorcade while fielding a question from the press pool about polling numbers.

A loud bang is then heard in the distance, followed by Secret Service agents seen escorting the president into the vehicle in which Jill Biden had previously entered.

According to the press pool, other agents quickly surrounded the sedan and pulled firearms on the driver who held up his hands.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement that "there was no protective interest associated with this event," meaning that the crash was an accident.

"The president's motorcade departed without incident," the service said.

Neither Biden was injured in the incident.

Wilmington Police Department spokesman David Karas told The New York Times that investigators are working to see "if impairment was a factor" in the crash.