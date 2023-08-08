Car crashes into second floor of Pennsylvania home

The fire department said it took about three hours to remove the car from the second floor

A man drove his car into the second floor of a Pennsylvania home on Sunday in what officials say was an "intentional act".

Charges are pending against the driver after police found a grey vehicle sticking out of the side of the house in the city of Lewistown.

Officials have not said how the vehicle made its way to the second floor.

"This is the stuff you see in movies," a fire official told the Washington Post.

One of the homeowners was inside at the time of the crash, but not injured, according to the Junction Fire Company, which assisted in the response to the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash, local media report.

Car after crash into the second floor

Sam Baumgardner, an administrator with the Junction Fire Company, told the Washington Post he thought the driver hit a culvert - a tunnel that carries a stream under a road or railway - right beside the house, which caused the car to fly in the air.

In a report, Lewistown police said they had determined through an investigation that the crash was "an intentional act".

Officials added that the driver will face charges for the crash.

The house after the crash

The BBC has reached out to police for comment.

Rescue crews helped stabilise the house and put a tarp over the hole from the crash because of upcoming storms, the Junction Fire Company said in a post on Facebook.

