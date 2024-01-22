Car crashes into Stark County home
A two-vehicle accident in Canton over the weekend ended with one car crashing into a home.
The ousted founder of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors has launched a new company called LandX Motors, that prominently displays the same electric pickup truck he once promised would beat Tesla, Ford and General Motors to market. Steve Burns, a self-described "serial entrepreneur," bought most of the remaining assets of his former startup late last year as part of the Lordstown's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, including a large chunk of its electric pickup trucks. On a new website for LandX Motors, he says this company will chart "the future of mobility," and claims he will build a whole lineup of vehicles on the platform that underpins what used to be called the Endurance.
Stellantis reveals the STLA Large unibody platform for its upcoming EVs, starting with Dodge and Jeep. It also supports ICE and hybrid powertrains.
Ford is cutting production of the electric F-150 Lightning pickup. Although sales increased by 55 percent last year, they're growing more slowly than the company anticipated.
Czinger says it's putting the four-seat Hyper GT into production as one of six low-volume cars it plans through the end of the decade.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.