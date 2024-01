VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A car crashed into the water at the 14th Street Pier according to Virginia Beach police.

Police and the Virginia Beach Fire Department are working the scene. The call came in around around 6:52 a.m.

10 On Your Side has a crew headed to the pier to bring you the details as they unfold.

