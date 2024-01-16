Car crashes through Whole Foods produce section, injuring one, Maryland officials say

One person was injured when a car smashed through the front of a Whole Foods store, according to Maryland officials.

Responders arrived to the scene of a car crash in Bethesda to find a vehicle ran through the grocery store, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief David Pazos said in a Jan. 14 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The vehicle plowed through the front entrance of the building and eventually came to a stop near the back of the store’s produce department, battalion chief Jason Blake wrote in an X post.

5269 River Rd @WholeFoods a car went through the front door and stopped in the back of the produce department. One being evaluated for injuries. @mcfrsPIO @MCFRSNews pic.twitter.com/UQMKxJTdOL — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) January 14, 2024

The car’s occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, officials said. There were two people inside the car, WTOP reported.

One person was injured in the crash, and they were sent to the hospital for an evaluation, the fire department’s chief spokesperson Pete Piringer posted on X. The person’s injuries were not life-threatening, WTOP reported.

Once customers were cleared out from the store, clean-up and repairs began, WTOP reported.

The driver lost control of their vehicle, which led them to crash into the Whole Foods store, Montgomery County police told The Washington Post.

Richard Sergay, a shopper who was in the store, told The Washington Post he grabbed bananas before heading into another aisle — right before the car rammed through the front door.

“It felt like slow motion,” Sergay told the news outlet. “Amazingly, it seemed no one was in the way at that point. Anyone could have gotten killed.”

Bethesda is about 5 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

